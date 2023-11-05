'Am Best In Business,' Claims Snake Smuggler Caught In Elvish Yadav Case

The accused claimed that Elvish Yadav even called him to the studio in Noida.

The Noida police have launched an investigation against YouTuber and Big Boss winner Elvish Yadav for alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The 26-year-old has denied all the allegations.

The police arrested five people after an NGO - People for Animals (PFA), laid a trap by pretending customers and contacted the accused to organise cobras, and pythons for a party they were "hosting".

A Phone Call

In a purported phone call between an accused, Rahul, and a PFA member, Gaurav Gupta, the accused claims he brings snakes from other states because of tight security in Delhi. PFA member Gaurav Gupta gave the phone call recordings to the police, sources said.

In the purported conversation, Mr Gupta asks Rahul whether he arranged a python, to which the accused said, "Don't worry, you'll get the python snake." The accused claimed that he had been doing this for 15 years.

"There'll be a trainer who will be at the party so that children can click pictures," the accused said, adding that we've removed the venom from all the snakes,"

When the NGO representative, who pretended to be a customer, asked Rahul how he arranged snakes for Elvish Yadav's parties, the accused said, "There are foreigners at his party and the event is usually big. Elvish Yadav has many contacts and even the police don't come whenever we organise parties in Delhi's Chhattarpur."

Elvish Yadav's parties last for just 30 minutes and we are the first ones to leave because he doesn't want to take any risk due to fear of public shame if he gets caught, the accused claimed.

In the purported phone call, the snake smuggler marketed himself as the best organiser of such parties and said, "I am the best in the business. You can search for me on YouTube," claiming that he even goes abroad for parties.

Another person, claiming to be a snake charmer, told Mr Gupta on the phone that the government has banned the possession of snakes and we take risks to organise the reptiles for such parties.

Mr Gupta while negotiated while negotiating the price claimed he got the number from Elvish Yadav to which the person said, "Oh! Elvish gave you my number. If he has given you the number then you ask him about the price"

The accused claimed that Elvish Yadav even called him to the studio in Noida many times and organised parties even in Film City, adding that he charges Rs 31,000 from Elvish Yadav for such events.

Police Action

Nine snakes, including cobras, were also rescued from the possession of those arrested.

Police have sent the snake venom seized for testing to ascertain if it is psychotropic to induce a party drug-like effect in the human body.

During questioning, the five accused also claimed that they used to supply snake venom at rave parties which were allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav.

Snake venom addiction, also known as ophidism, is a dangerous and unusual form of substance abuse where individuals intentionally expose themselves to snake venom for recreational purposes.