Election Results 2023: Victory In Assembly Polls Is A Symbol Of 'Modi Magic', Says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani thanked voters for their support.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the results of assembly polls in three states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are a symbol of "Modi magic". Speaking to ANI, Irani said that the BJP was confident since the beginning in winning the polls.

"Narendra Modi's guarantee is about development. The trust people placed in his guarantee - as BJP workers, we are thankful to them. BJP workers had clearly said that "Modi magic" will yield results and today's results are a symbol of that," she said.

The union minister further slammed the Congress and said that the kind of taunts the opposition leaders hurled at him proved costly for the Gandhi family.

"The kind of indecent remarks that the Gandhi family made on Narendra Modi, the kind of taunts the opposition leaders hurled at him proved costly for the Gandhi family..." she added.

The Bhartiya Janata Party appears to be pulling off a spectacular victory to sweep Congress out of power in the three heartland states by successfully defending its government in Madhya Pradesh and wresting back power from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress which was hoping to retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and register a win in Madhya Pradesh, is now trailing far behind the BJP in all three States.

The Congress, which had just one Lok Sabha seat in MP and just two in Chhattisgarh, will now realise that it no longer holds any aces in the Hindi Heartland and is now a party relegated to the South of the Vindhyas.

The loss of the three states in the heartland will impact the Congress as it is implying that there are no takers here for the Congress' electoral volley 'Caste Census'.

The BJP appeared to upset the ruling Congress' applecart in Chhattisgarh, forging ahead in 55 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 32 seats, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission.

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 161 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 67 seats.

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 111 seats while the Congress was ahead in 73. The lone spark of joy for the Congress has come from Telangana where it is poised to form a government on its own.

In Telangana, Congress is set to dethrone Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood, by crossing the halfway mark.