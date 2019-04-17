Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Probe Panel's Flying Squad Checks Naveen Patnaik's Chopper In Rourkela

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper was checked by personnel of the Election Commission's flying squad in Rourkela today, party sources said.

Mr Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete on Tuesday, they said.

The chief minister was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow.

Election officials in Odisha requested the chief minister Naveen Patnaik to allow them to check the chopper and luggage

"Soon after Patnaik landed there, the ECI's flying squad officers approached him and requested the chief minister to allow them to check the chopper and luggage," an official entrusted with Mr Patnaik's security, said.

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper was also checked by fyling squad staff on Tuesday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.