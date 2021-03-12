Election Commission Says Mamata Banerjee Injury Report Not Comprehensive: Sources

The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday (File)

The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader, Mamata Banerjee, but the election panel has sought more details by Saturday evening, sources said.

Mr Banerjee sustained injuries to her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people when she was campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Election Commission had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.

The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.

The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday evening, they said.



Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they have sought time till Saturday evening to submit their report.

