Election 2019 Phase 7 Voting: A Look At Top 10 Candidates

General elections 2019: Voting is being held today in 59 Lok Sabha seats in the last round

New Delhi: The last round of the seven-phase national election is being held today in 59 Lok Sabha seats. At least 912 candidates are contesting in seven states and one Union Territory. The results will be announced on May 23. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi, some of the key contestants who are fighting in this round are Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP rebel who joined the Congress Shatrughan Sinha, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar; Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav, Congress leader Manish Tewari, former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leader Kirron Kher, among others.