Not Shatrughan Sinha, BJP Fields Ravi Shankar Prasad From Patna Sahib

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patna Sahib, the parliamentary constituency of the party's in-house critic Shatrughan Sinha. The BJP leader may face the actor-turned-politician in the April-May national election as reports say Mr Sinha may be fielded as the Congress candidate.

Mr Sinha, whose criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown progressively sharper, didn't figure on the BJP's list of candidates, announced today.

Shatrughan Sinha, who won elections in 2014 on BJP ticket, had a fallout with the party leadership after he was left out of the cabinet. He has since publicly criticized the party leadership and the Prime Minister. Despite his very public attacks, the BJP stopped short of sacking him or taking any disciplinary action.

Mr Sinha pushed it too far when he attended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega opposition rally in January. "Even if I'm part of the BJP, I speak for the people and the country first. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time, the focus was "lokshahi" or democracy but now in PM Modi's time it is "tanashahi" or dictatorship," he said at that rally.

As reports of his imminent replacement emerged, Shatrughan Sinha, 72, declared that he would contest from Patna Sahib, come what may, even if it meant joining another party.

The leader had triggered speculation earlier when he met Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, who has taken charge of the Rashtriya Janata Dal as his father serves a jail term for corruption.

Ravi Shankar Prasad is a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar.

The National Democratic Alliance today announced its 40 candidates for the polls in Bihar. LJP's Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui, BJP's Ravij Pratap Rudi from Saaran, Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Ashwini Kumar Chobey from Baxar, and Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh will contest from East Champaran.

