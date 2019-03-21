On Holi, Shatrughan Sinha Wishes PM, Then A Warning

Shatrughan Sinha may contest next month's national election from his Bihar seat

Shatrughan Sinha, the BJP's in-house critic, on Thursday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country would be reminded of "unanswered questions" if he got defensive on his "chowkidar (watchman)" campaign. Referring to PM as "sirji", he also attacked him on his address to the watchmen in the country, claiming that most them were living below the poverty line.

"Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I'll remind you politely but firmly that don't get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the Nation will be reminded of unanswered questions & the Rafale deal which people have been very desperate to know(sic)," he tweeted.

PM Modi last week launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign on social media. He also prefixed "Chowkidar" before his title on Twitter. Within an hour, his party chief Amit Shah and a number of union and state ministers followed suit.

On Wednesday, PM Modi interacted with 25 lakh "chowkidars" or security guards and "apologised" to the group for the "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" phrase often used by Rahul Gandhi to target him on the Rafale jet deal.

Mr Sinha slammed him for the comment.

By the way Sir in a very sudden, unprepared & defiant mood you addressed the Chowkidars of the Nation, (so called 25 lakh..don't know the basis of this figure, why not 21? 2.5?) May not have gone down well with the people & the Chowkidars, whose conditions aren't desirable, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 21, 2019

Shatrughan Sinha may contest next month's national election from his Bihar seat, but as a candidate of the rival Congress party.

Mr Sinha had won the 2014 general election from Patna Sahib on the BJP's ticket, but had a fallout with the party's leadership after being sidelined. He has been attacking the party on a host issues, including the Rafale jet deal.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be the BJP's candidate from the Patna Sahib constituency.

