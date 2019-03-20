PM Modi Says Opposition's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Slogan Harmful For Country

Addressing the security guards via audio, PM Modi stepped up his attacks on the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacting with 25 lakh "chowkidars" as part of his new campaign ahead of next month's national election, said the opposition's "chowkidar chor hai" slogan is harmful for the country.

"I apologise to all chowkidars that some people, for their own interests, have been abusing chowkidars and saying chowkidar chor hai, raising questions about the dedication of chowkidars of the nation," PM Modi said in a direct attack at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations of "Chowkidar Chor Hai" in connection with the Rafale deal.

PM Modi launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign on Sunday, adding the prefix to his Twitter account. Several BJP leaders followed, and the hashtag was tweeted 20 lakh times, said the party.

From Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, all have scoffed at the campaign.

It even triggered a counter-campaign from Hardik Patel -- the newest Congress entrant who made headlines for spearheading the quota stir of the Patidar community.

Mr Patel used the prefix "Berojgar" (unemployed) -- which gained traction quickly on Twitter.

The "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign was the BJP's comeback to Congress jibes that used the phrase with which PM Modi had described his battle against corruption ahead of the 2014 elections.

Over the last year, "Chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)," has been Rahul Gandhi's slogan to hammer in the party's claim that PM Modi had been involved in corruption and crony capitalism in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

