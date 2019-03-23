Rahul Gandhi To Hold First Rally In Bengal, NDA List Of Bihar Candidates Today: Updates

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the Jan Bhawna Rally in Bihar. (File photo)

With the national elections just weeks away, political parties have increased the rallies in a bid to reach out to voters across the country. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the Jan Bhawna Rally in Bihar. From Bihar, the Congress leader will fly to West Bengal to hold his first election campaign rally there.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has promised statehood to Delhi if it performs well in the elections, will also launch its campaign in the national capital today. The Arvind Kejriwal's party has planned 280 rallies and 3,000 roadside meetings for the April-May election.

Meanwhile, the NDA is expected to release th list of its 40 candidates in Bihar. On friday, the BJP released its third list of candidates carrying 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

Here are the updates on political developments on Lok Sabha elections: