Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Actor Sunny Deol To File Nomination From Gurdaspur Seat Today

Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol will file his nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency today.

Mr Deol will be accompanied by Kavita Khanna, wife of former Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the BJP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Sunny Deol and posted a photo of the meeting along with a message on Twitter stating that he was impressed with the actor's passion for a better India.

After meeting the actor, the Prime Minister had tweeted, "What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.

Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur! 'We both agree - Hindustan zindabad tha, hai, aur rahega."

Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who won from here four times - 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 - on a BJP ticket.

Sunny Deol, who joined BJP on April 23, has already come under electoral crosshairs with party's rival Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh terming him a "filmi fauji".

"Sunny Deol is a "filmi fauji", while I am a "real fauji", Captain Amarinder Singh had said in Gurdaspur recently.

The actor held his first mega roadshow in Rajasthan's Barmer on Saturday.

