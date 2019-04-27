Elections 2019: Manish Tewari Tweets 'Proud Moment' Pic As Daughter Campaigns For Him

"A proud moment for any father," Manish Tewari tweeted as his daughter campained for him in Punjab.

Congress leader Manish Tiwari, the party's candidate from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, took to Twitter to share a "proud moment" today as his daughter campaigned for him in the constituency's Balachaur segment.

"A proud moment for any father! My daughter Ineka Tewari campaigned for me at Balachaur Assembly segment of Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, thanking people for their continued support to the party and appealing to them to vote for NYAY," he tweeted today along with photos of his daughter interacting with people during her campaign.

Before being given the Anandpur Sahib seat, Manish Tewari had formally asked for a ticket from the capital Chandigarh, just two days after Navjot Sidhu's wife said she wanted to contest from there.

"I am sure that because of my work in Chandigarh, being well versed with the affairs of the city, and the rapport that I have with the people here, the party will certainly repose faith in me and give me the ticket from here," he had said. The party finally chose former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal as its Chandigarh candidate.

A national spokesperson for the Congress, he had been a Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Ludhiana, but had backed out of contesting from there in 2014 due to health-related reasons.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on May 19, the last day of the national election held in seven phases.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.