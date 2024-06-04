Congress's Manish Tewari Leading In Chandigarh By Over 8,000 Votes

The Congress fought the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in alliance with the AAP (File)

Congress party's Manish Tewari continued to maintain lead in Chandigarh parliamentary constituency against BJP's Sanjay Tandon, according to the Election Commission.

Manish Tewari, the former union minister, was leading by 8,450 votes, the EC portal showed.

The Congress fought the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Counting of votes for the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

