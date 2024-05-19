Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Free Water, Electricity Among Congress' Top Poll Promises For Chandigarh

Manish Tewari is pitted against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon (File)

The Congress' Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari on Sunday came out with a city-specific manifesto, promising 20,000 litres of free water every month to people and 300 units of free electricity to families with a monthly income of up to Rs 20,000.

After releasing the manifesto, he also stressed on turning Chandigarh into a city-state. "The three existing antiquated models of governance for the city plagued by the multiplicity of authority and complicated web of laws will be consolidated into simplified and people-friendly laws supported by the legal architecture to address a whole range of issues concerning the city," Mr Tewari said.

The manifesto promised ownership rights to all rightful occupants of the dwelling units in 'rehabilitation colonies', including tenement sites.

Need-based changes and alterations in housing board flats will be regularised on the "Delhi pattern", it said and promised conversion of all categories of lease-hold properties to free-hold across the city.

"The true character of the city, wherein all sections, including people belonging to all religious groups, castes, creeds and regions, live in a harmonious, peaceful and mutually rewarding relationship will be maintained at all costs," Mr Tewari said.

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky, AAP co-incharge for Chandigarh SS Ahluwalia, Prem Garg were among those present when Mr Tewari released the manifesto.

The manifesto also promised the regularisation of all contractual employees and the filling up of all vacant government positions. No new taxes will be imposed, the Congress and AAP leader said.

Mr Tewari said empowerment of women and youth shall always remain a priority and earnest efforts would be made to upgrade resources and facilities in government schools and colleges to help them match the best in the field.

The aim is to help educational institutes here prepare employable young people who can effectively contribute to nation-building, the Congress candidate said.

Mr Tewari claimed that the "enviable status" of the Union Territory of Chandigarh as a clean and planned urban centre, where people enjoyed a high quality of life, unmatched in the country, was "lost" in the last 10 years. "It will be restored on priority", he assured.

He promised that a comprehensive developmental plan for the next 25 years would be charted out to appropriately respond to the existing and potential challenges before the city residents.

Relevant provisions of Schedule 10 of the Constitution will be amended to make provisions of anti-defection law applicable to municipal bodies, Mr Tewari said.

"The democratic framework in the city shall be strengthened by involving resident welfare associations, NGOs and other voluntary organizations in the decision-making process and governance", he said.

Asserting that the alliance between the AAP and Congress is committed to eliminating garbage dumps in the city, the Congress leader said, "The whole approach towards solid waste management shall be transformed by implementing various modern bioremediation techniques and other technologies." The garbage dump in Dadumajra would be made extinct at the earliest, he assured people.

Mr Tewari is pitted against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, polling for which will be held on June 1.

