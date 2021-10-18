Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Significance Of Mawlid, Greetings And Messages

Eid Milad Un Nabi Image: The birthday of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated as Mawlid

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated across the world in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is being observed in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent today. The Sunni and the Shia sects observe Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on different days. Lights, decorations, special food and greeting each other Milad Un Nabi Mubarak mark the big day for Muslims. People send beautiful WhatsApp and Facebook messages, cards and quotes of the Prophet.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021: History and significance

The history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when people gathered to read poetry and sang verses to honour Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet's life and teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, continue to influence believers. Muslims who observe Milad-un-Nabi remember, discuss and celebrate the Prophet's life on Eid Milad Un Nabi. People hold night-long prayers and send Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to friends and family. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!

Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Messages And Wishes On Mawlid 2021:

May the blessings of Allah bring happiness in your life. Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!

May the noble teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) spread harmony, brotherhood and peace. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, my best wishes to you and your family.

Prophet Mohammad showed people the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. May you have a great day remembering him. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021.

Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!