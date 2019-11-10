Milad-un-Nabi: PM Modi Extends Wishes On Birthday Of Prophet Muhammad

Milad Un Nabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings.

On Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings, hoping there is peace all around.

"Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society," the Prime Minister tweeted. "May there be peace all around," he prayed.

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended wishes on Milad-Un-Nabi.

"On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for the well-being of all," he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra specially wished people of Jammu and Kashmir on Eid Milad-Un Nabi.

आप सभी को ईद मिलाद उन-नबी की ढेर सारी मुबारकबाद, ख़ास तौर से जम्मू और कश्मीर के हमारे भाइयों और बहनों को जो चार महीनों से मुश्किलों और दुश्वारियों का सामना कर रहें हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 10, 2019

Several other leaders including Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended wishes on Eid Milad un Nabi.

Heartiest Greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Nabi.#EidMiladunNabiMubarak — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2019

