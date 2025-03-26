Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Here Are The 10 Best Wishes, Messages, And Quotes

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is a significant festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Observed with great enthusiasm, it marks the end of Ramadan upon the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. As Islamic festivals follow the lunar calendar, moon sighting dates are crucial in determining the celebration.

This year, Ramzan in India, one of the holiest months in Islam, began on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier on March 1.

Since Ramzan began on March 2 in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending on the crescent moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

This festival is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time when they come together as a community marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan which is a time of spiritual reflection and celebration.

To mark this auspicious Eid, people will share heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes, messages, and quotes with family and friends.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Here are the best wishes, messages, and quotes

1. Eid Mubarak! May Allah shower you and your family with blessings and happiness this Eid.

2. Wishing you a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr filled with peace, prosperity, and countless moments of joy.

3. Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and fill your heart with gratitude.

4. May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family always. Eid Mubarak 2025!

5. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr filled with love, laughter, and delicious food.

6. Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your prayers and grant all your wishes on this special day.

7. May this Eid bring new opportunities and successes into your life. Eid Mubarak to you and yours!

8. Wishing you a very happy and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr. May your home be filled with joy and harmony.

9. Eid Mubarak 2025! May Allah's blessings light your way and lead you to eternal happiness.

10. On this blessed occasion of Eid, may your life be filled with love, peace, and countless blessings.