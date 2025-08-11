Independence Day 2025: History, Events, Significance And All You Need To Know

Independence Day 2025: India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. The day is remembered for the freedom fighters and the common Indians who coalesced together and managed to snatch back the country's independence from the Britishers.

Independence Day History

The British Empire ruled India for 150 years through the East India Company, the trading company that was set up in Surat, Gujarat in 1619. Post their victory at the Battle of Plassey, the East India Company, in 1757, took control of the nation.

Freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and many others fought for India's independence. In 1947, the Quit India Movement resulted in the British leaving the country.

Independence Day Significance

The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British Parliament in 1947. After being passed, it formally ended the British rule in India, which led to the creation of Pakistan, separate from India.

Independence Day Celebrations

On August 15, 1947, Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, followed by his famous 'Tryst with destiny' speech. Ever since then, the flag is unfurled from the monument by the sitting PM, followed by an address to the people of the nation.

Celebrations take place across the country with cultural programmes, social service activities and illumination of the national monuments. People organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Is India Celebrating The 78th Or 79th Independence Day In 2024?

The discussion centres on two assumptions -- whether the day can be counted from August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence, or from the day it celebrated its first anniversary one year later.

India will be commemorating its 79th anniversary of gaining independence if we count from the day of independence. However, if we calculate from August 15, 1948, it is the 78th Independence Day.