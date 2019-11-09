Eid Milad Un Nabi: Milad Un Nabi Mubarak, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages To Send On Mawlid 2019

Milad Un Nabi is being celebrated across the world as Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary.

Eid Milad Un Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad - the founder of Islam, is being celebrated across the country today. His birthday falls on the 12th Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar and is being observed from evening of November 9 to the evening of November 10. Lighting and decorations adorn the streets, mosques and residential areas with people wishing Milad Un Nabi Mubarak to everyone. The Prophet's life and sayings, as reflective in the Hadith, continue to influence the lives of believers. His birth date, also known as Mawlid, however, has been a matter of contention. The legality of Mawlid has been the subject of intense debate and has been described as "one of the most polemical discussions in Islamic law by Muslim scholars". While 12th Rabi' al-awwal is the accepted date among most of the Sunni scholars, Shi'a scholars regard 17th Rabi' al-awwal as the accepted date.

Eid Milad Un Nabi: Milad Un Nabi Mubarak Messages And Wishes On Mawlid 2019:

Remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around.Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet's birthday, my best wishes to you, dear friend.

Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. May you have a great day remembering him. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Milad Un Nabi Mubarak: Messages you can send to your loved ones

My heartiest wishes to you on Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet. May the spirit of love and service to humanity, tolerance and universal brotherhood, which the Holy Prophet preached, kindle our lives with joy and happiness. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

"May your home be filled with happiness and joy on the day of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi"

"May the light of Allah shine upon you and your family. Happy Eid"

Eid Milad Un Nabi: Greetings you can send on Eid

"May Allah show us the right path on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Mubarak!"

On Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabihere's wishing that all your prayers are answered. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak

Eid Milad Un Nabi: Celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad with your family, friends.

May Allah bless you the with the gifts of kindness, patience, love and truthfulness. May you get what you are seeking. Happy Eid.

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with wonders. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Milad Un Nabi: Happy Eid to all. Photos to send on Whatsapp.

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. Happy Eid.

May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.