PM Modi Greets People On Milad-Un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)