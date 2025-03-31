Group Seen Waving Palestine Flag After Eid Prayers In UP, Probe On: Cops

A group of people allegedly waved the Palestine flag and raised slogans after offering Eid prayers here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said the matter came to their notice after a video surfaced on social media.

"A video has come to our notice through social media in which some youths are are seen waving the flag of another country. The matter is being investigated, following which further action will be taken," he said.

Vyom said that after offering namaz at the Eidgah on Ambala Road, some youths raised slogans while holding foreign flags, which were promptly removed by police and the individuals also dispersed soon.

Efforts are on to identify those seen in the video through CCTV footage and action will be taken following investigation, police said.

