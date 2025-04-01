Inside Pics From Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Eid Celebrations. Courtesy, Soha, Saba

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated an intimate Eid with Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu. While the sisters sported different shades of green, Saif Ali Khan wore a white kurta for the occasion. Ditching makeup, Kareena Kapoor wore a floral-printed salwar suit.

Saba Pataudi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from the celebrations. She captioned the pictures, "Eid moments. Family Matters most....Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too." Take a look:

Eid is incomplete without seviyan. Soha Ali Khan shared a video in which Kunal Kemmu can be seen preparing the mandatory dish for Eid.

Sharing the video and famjam pictures, Soha wrote, "Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours." Take a look:

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to a blast from the past picture featuring Saif Ali Khan and herself. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen looking away from the camera. While Saif Ali Khan was dressed in his casual best, Kareena Kapoor looked glamorous in a leather jacket. They can be seen seated on a sofa while a wooden table is placed in front of them. Kareena captioned the picture, "Throwback Thursday part 2" and dropped a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor mesmerized the audience with her OOTNs at the IIFA 2025. She paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor by performing to his hit numbers on stage. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again last year. She recently walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week.