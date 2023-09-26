Eid Milad-Un-Nabi: Significance Of Prophet Muhammad's Birth

Eid Milad un Nabi will be celebrated on September 28.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated in India on September 28 (Thursday). The day falls in Rabi ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, people remember, discuss and celebrate Prophet Muhammad and his teachings. Some people send Eid Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to friends and family. It I also known as Mawlid. The word means "to give birth or bear a child" in colloquial Arabic. In Islam, Prophet Muhammad was the last prophet and final messenger of God.

Why Prophet Muhammad's birth is significant for Muslims?

Prophet Muhammad's birthday is considered an important and auspicious day amongst Muslims. He was born on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar in the year 570 AD. The Prophet died on his 63rd birthday.

In his teachings, Prophet Muhammad gave message of peace and unity and urged his followers to practice selflessness and forgiveness.

According to ancient scriptures, Prophet Muhammad was always kind, affectionate and respectful to people. He was known to have a pleasant smile on his face, which never faded away.

Celebrations on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The day is commonly marked by religious lectures, readings, and poetry on Prophet Muhammad's life, legacy, and character, and the example he set as a role model for humanity.

Many cultures celebrate the Mawlid by visiting each other at home or attending gatherings at mosques and sharing a variety of sweets.

The celebrations believed to have started in the early days of Islam when people used to gather and read verses in honour of the Prophet.

The teachings of the Prophet, the founder of Islam, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world.