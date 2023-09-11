What Is Eid Milad-Un-Nabi? When It Will Be Celebrated In India? Explained

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023 will be celebrated this month. (Representational Pic)

Muslims across the world will celebrate the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad as Eid-e-Milad, Nabi Day or Mawlid this month. It is the Islamic observation of the day when the Prophet Muhammad was born. The festival is commemorated in Rabi' al-Awwal, or the third month in the Islamic calendar. The day is celebrated as public holiday in many countries. The celebrations include vibrant processions gathering at mosques and recitation of Muhammad's teachings in public. Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 or Eid-e-Milad 2023 will be a holiday in India too.

When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi in 2023?

The date is decided based on the positioning of the moon. This year, Milad-un-Nabi will begin on the evening of September 27 and end on the evening of September 28.

In India, the public holiday has been declared on September 28 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi. It is one of the 16 holidays in the month of September.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is marked on the 12th Rabi' ul-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar. The day is celebrated on different days by the Shia and the Sunni sects. The Sunni scholars have chosen 12th Rabi' ul-awwal to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Whereas, the Shia scholars mark the festivities on the 17th Rabi' al-awwal.

Significance of Mawlid

The word 'Mawlid' means birth in English. Eid Milad-un-Nabi serves as an opportunity for people of the Muslim community to remember and honour Prophet Muhammad's life and what he stood for.

The celebrations believed to have started in the early days of Islam when people used to gather and read verses in honour of the Prophet.

The teachings of the Prophet, the founder of Islam, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world. He is also believed to be a messenger of God by Muslims.