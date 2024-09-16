Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

The day holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also referred to as Mawlid, is a significant Islamic occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, the occasion is observed in India from Sunday evening, September 15, to Monday, September 16. The day holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide, as they honour the life and teachings of the Prophet, who passed away on the same date.

Falling on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi serves as a time for reflection on the Prophet's guidance on compassion, justice, and kindness. Prophet Muhammad, born in Mecca around 570 CE, is revered for his messages of love and equality, which continue to inspire millions today.

Messages of peace and prosperity

As part of the celebration, people share heartfelt messages and wishes, emphasising the values the Prophet embodied. Here are some greetings for the occasion:

May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad bring peace and prosperity to your life.

Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace and affection.

May the Prophet's wisdom guide you toward happiness and success.

May peace and joy fill your heart and home.

May the light of the Prophet's teachings illuminate your path toward kindness and fulfilment.

May your prayers on this blessed day be fulfilled with peace and prosperity.

May the Prophet's life inspire you to lead with kindness and empathy.

Wishing you a serene and reflective Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, filled with moments of gratitude.

This celebration provides an opportunity to not only honour Prophet Muhammad but also to embrace and share his timeless teachings with others, fostering a sense of unity and spiritual growth.