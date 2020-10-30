Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: PM Modi's Mawlid Greetings, Message Of Brotherhood

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: PM Modi greeted people "Eid Mubarak!" (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Muslims on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. "Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" PM Modi said in a tweet. Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is being celebrated today in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other parts of the subcontinent. Eid Milad Un Nabi is celebrated in the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind in his greeting on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi tweeted, "On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country."

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2020

The history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when people gathered to read poetry and sang verses to honour Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet's life and teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, continue to influence believers. Muslims who observe Milad-un-Nabi remember, discuss and celebrate the Prophet's life on Eid Milad Un Nabi. People hold night-long prayers and send Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to friends and family. Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak!