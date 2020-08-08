Mild Earthquake Strikes Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad:
An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was reported near Faridabad in Haryana on Saturday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 28 km south-southwest (SSW) of Faridabad, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 4:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
