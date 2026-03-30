"Each Karnataka MLA To Get 3 IPL Tickets": DK Shivakumar

Every Karnataka legislator will get three tickets for the Indian Premier League, or IPL, games, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Monday, justifying the move citing practices in other states.

Last week, state Assembly Speaker UT Khader asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during matches, after members across party lines alleged they were treated with "disrespect" by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which manages the venue.

Following the Speaker's direction, DK Shivakumar said he would speak to the state cricket association officials and inform the House during the next Assembly session.

The decision comes after two rounds of negotiations with the stakeholders. Monday's meeting, held at Deputy Chief Minister's residence at Sadashivnagar, was attended by president of state cricket association Venkatesh Prasad, DNA MD Venkat, and CEO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajesh Menon.

Held a meeting with representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, including President Shri Venkatesh Prasad, DNA Entertainment Networks MD Shri Venkat, Chief Communication Officer Shri Vinay Mruthyunjay, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru CEO Shri Rajesh Menon at my… pic.twitter.com/gzDxL9akUi — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 30, 2026

"I held this meeting with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA events, they have agreed for 3 tickets for the IPL games. Some MLAs are saying they don't want, they can give a letter to the Speaker and we will honour their wish. It's left to them, we are not forcing them," DK Shivakumar said.

Calling the decision to allot two IPL tickets to MLAs "VIP culture", senior Karnataka BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said he does not want them.

Additionally, the MLAs will receive two tickets for international matches that are played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, with the option to purchase two more on request.

"As far as international matches go, they have said they can give only two tickets, two more tickets they can buy. The request was made by MLAs and we have amicably settled," Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar said he has spoken to other states to understand ticket allocation practices.

"I spoke to people in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat to understand ticket allocation practices. In most of these places, over 50-60% of tickets are given to government representatives and officials. However, in Karnataka, there is comparatively less interference," he added.

IPL 2026 kicked off in Bengaluru with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match.