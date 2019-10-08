Dussehra 2019: President Kovind, PM Modi Greet Nation On Dussehra

2019 Dussehra: PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Vijayadashmi

On the eve of Dusshera, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the nation. The President expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to work towards helping the needy and deprived.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness. May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived," said President Kovind in a statement.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dusshera.



The festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It inspires us to live by honesty and truthfulness.



May the day bring joy and prosperity to the people of the country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. pic.twitter.com/V0xjMuzUSL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2019

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami," Prime Minister Modi tweeted alongside a video showcasing his past visits to Dussehra events.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too greeted the nation on the eve of Dussehra (on Monday) and said it marks "triumph of truth over untruth" and "victory of good over evil".

This Dussehra, let us aim to tread a path that gives us peace and prosperity, a path that gives the entire humanity greater happiness and fulfillment. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity to our country and the world. #Dussehra2019#Dussehra — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2019

Mr Naidu said in his message that the festival symbolises victory of good over evil."We need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony," he said.

He expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to the country and the world.

Mr Birla said the festival, signifying the victory of good over the forces of evil, symbolizes the values of courage and sacrifice and of upholding the principles of dharma in all stages of life.

"Lord Rama represents the virtues of truth, virtue, and wisdom and on this auspicious day, we must imbibe the teachings of Lord Rama and his universal message of love and brotherhood," he said.

Greetings to you on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनायें! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Greetings to you on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to his countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

विजयादशमी के शुभ उत्सव पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 8, 2019

"Vijyaadshmii ke shubh utsv pr aap sbhii ko haardik shubhkaamnaaeN / Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami," Jaishankar tweeted.

