Happy Dussehra 2019: It's time to celebrate the victory of the good over the evil.

Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is celebrated, a day after Maha Navami. Twenty days later will be grand Diwali celebrations across the country. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravana symbolizing the evil are burnt with fireworks marking the evil's destruction. On this day, Lord Rama killed demon king Ravana and the day is marked as Dussehra, originating from Sanskrit words where Dush means evil, and Hara means destroying. While Ravana effigies are burnt in northern part of the country, in the eastern part it marks the killing of Mahisasura - the buffalo demon - by Goddess Durga. In the south, Dasara is celebrated as mark of the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon form Mahishasura. In all the festivals, the common theme is victory of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Vijayadashmi Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Photos, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

May Lord Rama bless you and your family. Happy Dussehra!

May all the obstacles get removed from your path this Dussehra. Greetings of Dussehra festival.

May all your worries also disappear with the burning of Ravana effigies. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra: A day when good triumphs over evil

It's time to celebrate the victory of the good over the evil. Let's continue with the same spirit. Happy Dusshera 2019!

Dussehra 2019: A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Happy Dussehra 2019!

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

Dussehra 2019: In the end, evil always dies.

Sending my best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. May you always follow the path of Dharma like Lord Rama! Happy Dusshera, stay blessed.

May this Dussehra bring you loads of joy, success and prosperity, and may your worries burn away with the effigy of Ravana. Wishing you a year full of smiles and happiness.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.