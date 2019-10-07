Dussehra 2019: Famous Places To Celebrate Vijayadashmi In India

2019 Dussehra: On this day, demon king Ravana and demon Mahishasura was killed.

Dussehra in the north, Dasara in the south, Vijayadashami in east and north eastern states of India - all celebrate the victory of good over evil. While in the north, Dussehra is marked by killing of demon king Ravana by Lord Rama, in the eastern part it marks the killing of Mahisasura - the buffalo demon - by Goddess Durga. In the south, Dasara is celebrated as mark of the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon form Mahishasura. In all the festivals, the common theme is victory of good over evil. The Dussehra festival is celebrated with elephant processions, immersion of Goddess Durga idols and burning effigies of Ravana and his brothers Kumbhakaran and Meghnad. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 8.

Famous Dussehra or Vijayadashami Places To Visit:

Demon king Ravana's effigies are burnt to celebrate the victory of good over evil

Dussehra in Delhi:

Dussehra festivities begin with 10-day Ram Lila, theatrical representation of Ramayana, that is organised at various places across the country by theatre artists. It culminates with on dussehra which represents victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravan. Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarana's effigies are burnt on this day to signify the victory of good over evil. On Delhi, the biggest Ram Lila and Dussehra celebrations are organised in the Ramlila ground and Red for lawns.

Vijayadashami in Kolkata:

In Kolkata, Vijayadashami is celebrated with processions and Goddess Durga's idols are immersed in the water bodies. Teary-eyed devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga. The day is also famous for a dhaak and dhanuchi show is organised during the aarti time. Famous Sindoor Khela, where married women dressed up in traditional sarees smear sindoor or vermillion powder on each other, is also celebrated on the last day of Durga Puja.

Dussehra festival starts from the Amba Vilas palace and move about for 5 kilometres through Mysuru.

Mysore Dasara:

The 10-festival in Karnataka's historical city Mysuru culminates on Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. The biggest attraction at the Mysuru Dasara is the elephant procession that attracts tourists from around the world.

The Dussehra festival starts from the Amba Vilas palace and move about for 5 kilometres through Mysuru. In the procession, 15 elephants are brought from their homes in an elephant camp. In the procession, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is kept on a golden mantapa on top of a decorated elephant. Dance groups, music bands, decorated animals; decorated tableaux also take part in the procession.

Unique Dussehra festivities of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Gujarat's special garba performance are also world famous. So this Dussehra, immerse in the grand festivities and celebrate India's rich culture and diversity. Happy Dussehra!

