PM Modi To Meet Trump Soon? What US Envoy Sergio Gore Said

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gore has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet "at the right moment", but the India-US trade deal will be inked very soon. Speaking at the sidelines of an event at the AI Impact Summit, the envoy said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India in the next few months for upcoming Quad engagements, calling it an "important grouping" for cooperation among its member states.

On PM Modi-Trump Meet

When asked about the possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and President Trump, Gor told news agency ANI, "Stay tuned; I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment."

Trump had hosted PM Modi in Washington, DC, in February 2025, a month after taking over the White House last year. Throughout last year, both leaders stayed in frequent contact, particularly as trade negotiations gained momentum.

PM Modi has also extended an invitation to the American leader for a future visit, underscoring the growing momentum in India-US relations and the commitment of both nations to deepen bilateral ties.

On Rubio's India Tour

Gor also noted that Rubio will visit India in the next few months, and New Delhi and India will ink the proposed trade deal soon.

Rubio is expected to travel to India soon as part of the upcoming Quad engagements, marking a continuation of high-level diplomatic exchanges between New Delhi and Washington.

Gor described the Quad coalition as an important grouping for cooperation among its member states and stressed that India and the US are taking their bilateral ties to the next level. Rubio's visit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation within the Quad framework, covering strategic, security, and technological partnerships.

Gor, on Friday, attended the AI Impact Summit as India formally joined Pax Silica, the US‑led initiative focused on artificial intelligence and supply‑chain security.

"From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defence cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless," the US envoy said.

India's entry into Pax Silica, combined with trade concessions, marks a strategic convergence that extends beyond commerce into long-term technology and security cooperation, reinforcing India's role as a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Trade Deal Momentum

Gor's remarks on Trump and PM Modi's potential meeting come weeks after President Trump announced a fresh bilateral trade agreement aimed at sharply reducing American tariffs on Indian products and strengthening cooperation in energy and technology.

Trump announced earlier this month that the US would lower reciprocal import tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and also remove the additional 25% levy imposed earlier for buying Russian crude after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop it.

India had ramped up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, drawing criticism from Western partners even as New Delhi defended the purchases as necessary to manage inflation and protect its consumers.