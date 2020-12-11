Will Quit If No Minimum Price For Farmers: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister

Dushyant Chautala said he will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as he is in power (File)

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, a key BJP ally, on Friday promised to resign from his post if he is unable to secure the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for farmers. The remark comes a day after the farmers protesting at the Delhi border rejected the Centre's written assurance that the support price system will not be scrapped and insisted on repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws.

"Our party's national president already made it clear that MSP must be ensured to farmers. The written proposals given by the Central government to the protesting farmers include a provision for MSPs. I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise," Mr Chautala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Mr Chautala -- whose Jannayak Janata Party formed a government in Haryana in partnership with the BJP in 2019 -- said he is in touch with the Centre to push for the farmers' demands.

"Chaudhary Devi Lal (late former Haryana chief minister) used to say the government only listens to farmers till the time they have a partnership in the government. Today, I and my party are constantly putting the farmers' views in front of the Centre. I am in touch with the Union Minister through telephone and putting my views about the possible solutions of farmers' problem," he added.

Last month, thousands of farmers from Punjab braved water cannons and tear gas in Haryana while on their way to Delhi to press for their demand of repeal of the contentious farm laws, which, they say, will make them susceptible to exploitation from big corporate houses.

They have been camping in and around the national capital for the last two weeks.

Several rounds of farmer-government talks have not been able to break the deadlock. The Centre has offered to make amendments but the protesting farmers have hardened their stand on their demand of repeal of the laws.

On Thursday, the agitating farmers threatened to intensify their protests by blockading railway tracks and occupying toll plazas.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said the Centre is ready to hold further discussion on their demands.

With inputs from agencies