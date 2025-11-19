"Drunk" Villagers Attack Voter Roll Clean-Up Team In Madhya Pradesh

A government team conducting the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls came under attack on Wednesday when a group of drunk villagers allegedly threw stones at them.

The assault took place in Sailana assembly constituency. It left naib tehsildar Ramkalesh Saket and booth level officer Vikram Singh Rathod injured. Both officers were rushed to Ratlam Medical College for treatment.

According to officials, the team had reached Julwania near Ratlam for SIR-related verification work when three intoxicated men riding a motorcycle approached and began abusing them without any provocation.

The men threw stones at the officers and the staff continuously, forcing the team to scatter for safety.

Rathod, who suffered injuries to his arm and stomach, said the attack was sudden and unrelenting.

"They came on a bike, drunk, and started abusing us for no reason. They kept throwing stones. The patwari pushed the tehsildar aside and saved him, otherwise the injuries could have been much worse," he said.

The police said the attackers have been identified as residents of Umar village. Two of them Saysingh (28) and Bapi Tad (55) have been arrested, while the third accused, Shoksingh (31), is on the run. A case of attempted murder has been filed against all three, and further investigation is underway.

SDM Julwania Tarun Jain confirmed that the team was on official electoral roll revision duty when the incident occurred.

"Our BLO Vikram Singh was working on SIR-related tasks on the spot. Naib Tehsildar Saket had gone for inspection. Miscreants from another village attacked them with stones and abused them," he said.

ASP Ratlam Rakesh Khakha said the SIR survey team comprised five personnel, including the new Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, a BLO, and an Anganwadi worker. "As soon as they reached the area, some individuals approached and launched the attack. Two accused are in custody and are being interrogated. Efforts are on to track down the absconding third accused," he said.