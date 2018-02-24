Man Bites Venomous Snake To Death. He Was Drunk.

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena.
Doctor Raghvendra Yadav of the district hospital told PTI that Jalim Singh Kushwaha, 34, who was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, was discharged Saturday after treatment.
Villagers said that Kushwaha saw a black-coloured snake at his farm and, in his stupor, bit the snake. It died a little while later, they added.
"It was venomous and if it had retaliated or if any portion of its venom had entered his bloodstream, it could have been fatal for Kushwaha," Dr Yadav said.