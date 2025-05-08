Advertisement

Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results 2025: Scorecards To Be Out On This Date, Here's Direct Link

Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: For the past two years, the results have been announced in the first and third weeks of May. In 2023, the Kerala Plus Two result was declared on May 25, and in 2024 on May 9.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: Last year, a total of 78.69 per cent of students had cleared the exams.
Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on May 21, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister said on Tuesday that the evaluation process is in its final stage. The DHSE Kerala Class 12 board exams 2025 were conducted between March 3 and 26. 

According to media reports, a meeting regarding the final result announcement will be held on May 14.

Once declared, students will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two results 2025 by using their roll number and date of birth on the official DHSE websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results 2025:  Check Steps to Download Scorecard

  •  Go to the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in
  •  Click on the link that says “Kerala +2 Results 2025”
  •  Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields
  •  Click on the “Submit” button to view your provisional marksheet
  •  Download the marksheet and take a printout for future use

Apart from these official websites, the result will also be available on DigiLocker, and can be checked through SMS or the Kerala board's mobile application, Saphalam.

Last year, a total of 4,41,120 students appeared for the examination, of which 2,94,888 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69%.

