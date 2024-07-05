Bihar Man Bites Snake That Bit Him. Here's What Happened Next

A Bihar man, who was bitten by a snake, bit it back, killing the reptile. Santosh Lohar, a resident of Navada, was sleeping at his base camp after a day's work on laying railway lines when the snake attacked him.

Driven by a superstition that biting the snake back would neutralise its venom, the 35-year-old took matters into his own hands and bit the snake twice. This unconventional response led to the snake's death, but it also landed Mr Lohar in the hospital.

His colleagues rushed him to the Rajauli subdivision hospital where he received treatment. Mr Lohar recovered fast and was discharged the next day.

Earlier, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur miraculously survived five snake bites in nearly two months, leaving the doctors astonished. The bites occurred on June 2, June 10, and June 17, and twice in July. His condition is now stable, and the case has been deemed "strange" by medical professionals.

What to do after a snake bite?

In case of a snake bite, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends acting quickly and seeking medical help. Immediate medical attention prevents complications and reduces the risk of long-term disability or death.

If bitten by a snake, move away from the area and remove any tight clothing or jewellery. Immobilise the affected limb and keep it still. Do not attempt to suck out the venom. Instead, take the victim to a health facility quickly and safely.

While waiting for medical attention, provide basic first aid by keeping the affected limb below heart level. Do not give the victim anything to eat or drink and avoid applying ice or heat. If the snake is still attached, use a stick or tool to carefully remove it.