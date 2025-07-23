Bihar Man Shot, Stabbed Multiple Times While Visiting Nepal

A man from Bihar was shot and stabbed while visiting Nepal. The victim, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Sitamarhi district, was killed late on Sunday night in the Langur Khola area of Sindhuli district of Nepal. According to his family, he had travelled to the neighbouring country along with several friends to visit the Madhuganga Mahadev temple.

Pankaj's body, bearing multiple knife wounds and a gunshot injury, was recovered by Nepal Police on Monday. His elder brother, Ranjeet Kumar, collected the body from a morgue in Sindhuli following the post-mortem examination and brought it back to their native village on Tuesday.

Ranjeet Kumar said that the Sindhuli District Police have registered a case of murder and named Avnish Kumar Das and unidentified accomplices as accused in the killing. According to the account given by the family, Avnish allegedly shot Pankaj while he was resting in a cowshed in Sindhuli.

After shooting him with what was believed to be a relative's pistol, Avnish allegedly stabbed Pankaj multiple times and fled the scene when bystanders began gathering. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the family claims that only the surviving friends who accompanied Pankaj can provide further insight.

Further investigation into the case is underway.