Man Found Alive 17 Years After "Murder", 4 Convicts Served Jail Term

In a bizarre incident, a man, who was reported dead 17 years ago, has been found alive in Jhansi. Four men - the missing man's paternal uncle and brothers - have even served jail terms for the alleged murder. While the uncle is now dead, three brothers are out on bail. The mysterious case of death and life came to light when the Jhansi Police found a person who was registered as "dead" in Bihar Police records.

On January 6, during patrolling, the Jhansi Police came across a man. Upon enquiring, the cops learnt that the man had been living in the village for six months. He was identified as Nathuni Pal, a 50-year-old resident of Deoria in Bihar.

Further investigation revealed that the man lives alone and recently moved back to Jhansi. "My parents died when I was a child, and my wife left me long back. It has been around 16 years since I last visited my home in Bihar," he said.

The case dates to 2009 or before when Nathuni Pal went missing from the house. Mr Pal's maternal uncle registered a complaint against another uncle and four brothers, accusing them of taking away Mr Pal's land and then killing him.

"My youngest sibling, who is in the police, was also named but after pleading with the Deputy Inspector General, his name was removed from the FIR," said Satendra Pal, one of the brothers accused of alleged murder. "My father, I and two brothers served eight months each in jail. Currently, we are out on bail," he added.

Satendra Pal broke into tears when he that learnt Mr Pal was alive. "We are finally free of the taint of murder," he said. The case is still in court.

Mr Pal has been handed over to Bihar Police.

With inputs from Vinod Kumar Gautam