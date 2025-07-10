Bihar Man Involved In Sand Mining Business Shot Dead Outside His Home: Cops

A 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining business was shot dead outside his home in Ranitalab area of rural Patna on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Ramkant Yadav, was attacked by unidentified armed people near his residence in Dhana village. He was rushed to the nearest government hospital but was declared brought dead, police added.

This comes days after Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman, was shot dead outside his home in Patna on Friday night.

Talking to reporters, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "Police received information that Yadav was shot at by some unidentified persons at Dhana village on Thursday afternoon. Police reached the spot and took him to the nearest government hospital where he was declared brought dead".

The SP said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and forensic experts are assisting in the investigation.

"The exact motive behind the murder is not known. We have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the assailants," Singh added.

The Congress was quick to react to the incident, calling it a "worsening law and order situation" in Bihar.

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said, "Yet another businessman in Bihar has been killed near his residence."

