Bihar Man Declares 90-Year-Old Father Dead, Sells Ancestral Land For Rs 2 Lakh

With a walking stick in hand, a 90-year-old man from Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday knocked on the doors of the district magistrate, seeking justice. Raj Narayan Thakur has alleged that his fifth son, Dilip Thakur, declared him dead on paper and sold the ancestral property for Rs 2 lakh. Mr Thakur also alleged that the registry office carried out no physical land verification.

Raj Narayan Thakur has ancestral land in Muzaffarpur's Mahmadpur village. The land, yet to be legally divided among Mr Thakur and his two brothers - Ramjinish and Rampukar - is registered in the name of their father, Methura Thakur.

"There has only been a verbal understanding of separation between us; no demarcation or division of land has taken place. Till date, the records are in the name of my father, Late Methura Thakur," the applicant wrote in his plea.

Despite this, he alleges that his fifth son, Dilip Thakur, sold the land. This is unlawful and is causing disputes in the family, he said.

Mr Thakur shared the sale deed as proof, in which he is declared dead. The document, verified by the sub-registry office, shows the deed was carried out between Dilip Thakur, 44, and Suman Saurabh.

Sale deed shared by Raj Narayan Thakur.

"He (Dilip) sold this land for Rs 2 lakh at the Motipur Registry Office by declaring me dead in the land records, despite me being alive and no physical land verification was done by the registry office, Motipur. This fraudulent activity has been carried out without my knowledge, consent, or any legal authority, causing me immense mental distress and financial loss," the complainant said.

The elderly man has made two requests: immediate investigation into the illegal sale and strict legal action against those involved in this fraudulent registration; cancel or freeze the illegal transfer/registry of his share of ancestral land made under the false pretenses.

Mr Thakur also alleged that his son is an alcoholic and has previously sold several properties "under the influence of bad habits."

Speaking to the media, Mr Thakur, emotionally shattered by the incident, said that nobody in the family checks on him, neither for food nor clothing. He now hopes justice is delivered and his "rightful property is protected."

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen has issued an order of investigation to the concerned Circle Officer and Station House Officer.

(With inputs from Mani Bhushan Sharma)