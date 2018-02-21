Uttar Pradesh Man Bites Snake, Chews Off Head. 'Revenge' For Snakebite

On Saturday, the state-run 108 ambulance service at Madhoganj community health centre received a call to rush to the nearby Shuklapur Bhagar village where a farmer had fallen unconscious, reports the Times of India. When he regained consciousness, he was asked to explain what happened.
"The snake bit me, so I held its head and chewed it off. It died," Sonelal tells ANI. "Then I brought it back to the village. I tore off its head again."
Eyewitnesses also say they saw him ingest part of the snake, identified by some villagers as a python.
Hardoi: A farmer bit off a snake's hood after it bit him in a field; doctor Sanjay Kumar says, 'never saw such a case. The man was alright even biting a snake' (20.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/PibIOvARdW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2018
"He chewed off half of (the snake's) head and yet was fine. I haven't seen something like this in my lifetime," a puzzled Dr Kumar told reporters.
