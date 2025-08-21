Over 150 Booked During Protests Demanding Arrests In Rape Case In UP

Police booked 150 people for blocking a road here in the Shahpur area, who were sitting on a dharna demanding the arrest of two men in a recent rape case of a minor, officials said on Thursday.



During the protest on Wednesday evening, a person attempted to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on himself but was stopped by police, they said.

Police said they used "minor force" to disperse the crowd and clear the traffic, and some people were briefly detained. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said police intervention was necessary to restore law and order.

He said, "Hundreds of people staged a sit-in, blocking the Shahpur-Baraut road on Wednesday evening. They were demanding the arrest of two men in the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl that occurred on August 17 in Kamalpur village." The officer added that an FIR of rape was registered regarding the incident on August 1,7, and the main accused, Saurabh (30), was arrested the same day.

Police said the victim's family members wanted two more men to be arrested, claiming they were also involved in the alleged rape.

"Minor force was used to clear the road for traffic after the protesters refused to vacate the area despite assurances of swift and fair investigation into the matter." "A case has been registered against 150 people, with 35 individuals specifically named for blocking the road, and several protesters were briefly taken into police custody," the officer added.

The investigation into both the rape case and the protest is underway, he said.

