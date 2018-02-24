Man Bites Venomous Snake To Death. He Was Drunk.

The bizarre incident happened on Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena.
Doctor Raghvendra Yadav of the district hospital told PTI that Jalim Singh Kushwaha was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. He was discharged on Saturday after treatment.
Villagers told PTI that Kushwaha saw a black-coloured snake at his farm and, in his stupor, bit the snake. It died a little while later, they added.
Dr Yadav added that Kushwaha might have panicked and lost consciousness after he realised that he had bit a snake.
Comments
Previously, in Uttar Pradesh a man bit off a snake's head as a revenge for snakebite.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click for more trending news