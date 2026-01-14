Drunk Excavator Operator Goes On Rampage In UP, Runs Over Parked Cars

A Poclain (excavator) operator, who was allegedly in a drunken state, ran over half a dozen parked vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Tuesday evening.

On CCTV, the driver was seen losing control of the heavy machine and smashing multiple four-wheelers along the CC Road near the Hanuman Temple at 7:50 pm.

Abhishek, an eyewitness, told NDTV, "The Poclain driver ran over four to five vehicles. As he was moving the machine from side to side, chaos broke out at the spot."

In the video, multiple people ran up to the driver and asked him to turn off the engine. The operator, who appeared to be unaware of what was happening around him, almost killed a man sitting inside a car.

The crowd was seen rushing to the man in a black SUV and taking him out of the vehicle before the machine smashed its bonnet.

Some were seen attempting to climb onto the machine to pull the driver out. While one attempt failed, another person managed to get close, but the driver suddenly restarted the machine, briefly pushing the man before turning the front of the vehicle towards the crowd.

Passersby ran in different directions, while some two-wheeler riders were seen diverting onto the footpath to escape.

Another eyewitness, Rakesh, said, "I was going to buy food for my dog when I saw the Poclain standing in the middle of the road and hitting several vehicles as if it was intentionally crashing into something."

Soon after receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot, detained the driver, and seized the machine. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from Vinod)