Drugs Worth Rs 60 Crore Seized, 7 Arrested: Interstate Heroin Network Busted

An interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network spanning Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand has been busted, with seven accused arrested and 8.128 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 60 crore in the international market recovered, according to the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the operation also led to the recovery of Rs 12,81,700 in cash, 3.291 kg of chemicals and other materials allegedly used to manufacture heroin, three SUVs and a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The investigation took off on September 16, when a Special Staff team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in Sector 32, Begumpur, and arrested Laxman Hooda, 58, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana. Police recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the vehicle. Hooda had previously been involved in a murder case, according to the Delhi police.

On September 17, investigators arrested Anil alias Bhola, 51, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, from Sonipat, Haryana. They recovered 501 grams of heroin from his Mahindra XUV700. Police identified him as a source supplier and said he had been involved in 12 cases. Anil had also been declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station after allegedly failing to surrender following interim bail.

On October 4, the investigating team raided an alleged heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, and arrested Bablu, 35, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin, 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride and equipment allegedly used in the manufacturing process, including a gas cylinder, mixer-grinder, utensils, an electronic weighing machine and other materials. Police said Bablu had previously been involved in an NDPS case.

Acting on information provided by Bablu during interrogation, the investigating team traced and arrested Ruksar Ali alias Raju in Bareilly. He was identified as the alleged main source supplier and owner of the manufacturing facility. Police said he had previously been involved in three NDPS cases.

On October 6, police arrested Ajaj Ahmed, 38, a resident of Mujhiyana village in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly supplied crude opium to Ruksar Ali. Police recovered 501 grams of heroin and a Royal Enfield motorcycle from him. He had previously been involved in an NDPS case, according to police.

Mohammad Azhar, 20, a resident of Badaun, was arrested on October 16. Police alleged that he supplied heroin and crude opium to Ajaj Ahmed. They recovered 551 grams of heroin, Rs 9,81,700 in cash and a Hyundai Creta from him. The police document lists no previous criminal involvement for Azhar.

The investigation led police to Chatra district in Jharkhand on October 18, where Prakash Kumar was arrested. Police alleged that he supplied raw opium to the other accused and was involved in the illegal cultivation of opium poppy on his agricultural land, establishing another link in the interstate supply chain.

Police said the arrests had helped expose the alleged network's supply chain, from opium cultivation and raw material supply to heroin manufacturing and distribution across states.

The operation was conducted by a Special Staff team led by Inspector Sandeep Godara under the supervision of ACP Ajmer Singh.

Further investigation is underway.