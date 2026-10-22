Driving Licence Address Change May Soon Be Free, Auto-Approved In 30 Days

Changing the address on your driving licence could soon become free. And if the Regional Transport Office (RTO) neither approves nor rejects your request within 30 days, it could be automatically approved.

The Centre has proposed the changes as part of draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, aimed at simplifying driving licence-related services and reducing the time taken to process applications.

The proposals also seek to remove the existing Rs 200 fee for changing a licence holder's name or other recorded particulars.

What Happens If The RTO Doesn't Act In 30 Days?

Under the proposed Rule 16A, licensing authorities would have 15 days to approve or reject applications for changes to driving licence particulars.

If an application is rejected, the authority would have to give reasons in writing and communicate its decision to the applicant, including through electronic means.

However, there is an additional provision for those seeking an address change.

If the licensing authority neither accepts nor rejects the application within 30 days, it would be deemed approved.

The automatic approval provision would apply specifically to address-change applications, not all requests to update driving licence details.

Which RTO Services Could Become Free?

The proposed rules seek to remove fees for changing the name or other particulars recorded on a driving licence.

Changing the address, updating a mobile number or an email ID would also attract no fee.

The draft amendments further propose that no fee be charged for services availed through online Aadhaar authentication under Rule 32.

Vehicle owners could also get relief.

The government has proposed scrapping the fee for recording a change of residence in a vehicle's registration records.

It also wants to remove additional charges for delays in submitting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a change of residence.

Under the existing provision, a delay attracts an additional Rs 300 for every month or part of a month in the case of motorcycles and Rs 500 for other vehicles. These charges would be removed.

How Will The New System Work?

The proposed rules introduce a new Form 2A for services such as driving licence renewal, issuance of duplicate licences, addition of a new vehicle category and correction of personal details.

Applications for changing licence particulars would be submitted through the online portal with valid supporting documents.

Applicants could verify their identity through an electronic signature or another mode notified by the Centre.

Details already available on the Sarathi portal, including existing licence information, could also be automatically fetched, reducing the need to enter the same information repeatedly.

When Will The New Rules Come Into Force?

The changes are proposals and have not yet come into effect.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited objections and suggestions for 30 days from the date copies of the Gazette notification are made available to the public.

The government will consider the feedback before finalising the amendments.