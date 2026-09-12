Dozens Of Porn Videos In Phone Used By Rape-Convict Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna In Jail

Forensic analysis has revealed dozens of porn videos on the mobile phone and other devices seized from jailed former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna.

A raid by Crime Branch officials last month had caught the rape-convict Revanna using a mobile phone inside his prison cell.

Revanna, who is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in a rape case. He is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru.

Revanna was found using a mobile phone during a surprise raid by Crime Branch officials on August 11. The officials also seized a charger, a pen drive and a notebook from the high-security barrack where Prajwal was lodged.

The seized phone and pen drive were sent for forensic analysis and the report has now revealed dozens of porn videos on the phone and web series in the pen drive.

The case has once again put the spotlight on special privileges for 'VIP' prisoners inside Bengaluru's central prison.

Read | Rape-Convict Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna Found With Phone Inside Bengaluru Prison, Action On Officials

Revanna was convicted last year on charges of rape and circulating videos of the sexual assault on a 48-year-old woman.

The woman, who worked as a domestic help at the Revanna family's farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura, had alleged that she was raped repeatedly by Prajwal Revanna since 2021. He had recorded the act and threatened to release the videos if she told anyone about it.

Following the recovery of the phone from Revanna's cell, authorities had suspended a jail official and ordered a probe.

Personal mobile phones, SIM cards, and electronic communication devices are universally banned inside prisons. Permitted communication occurs exclusively through heavily monitored institutional landlines, public call offices (PCOs), or designated video-calling systems.