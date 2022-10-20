Doctor, Worker At Uttar Pradesh Hospital Arrested In Gangrape Case

A government hospital doctor and a ward boy here have been booked for allegedly raping a woman after giving her sedatives, police said on Thursday.

The ward boy was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the incident happened on April 30 when she went to the hospital for some treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) SM Qasim Abidi.

He said the woman alleged the duo raped her after administering sedatives.

A case has been registered under section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Mahanagar Police station on Tuesday, the DCP said.

According to the sources, the doctor is currently posted in Ayodhya district.

A team of Mahanagar police has been tasked to probe the matter, the officer said.

This is the third such incident in the state capital in the last few days, coming close on the heels of the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at Lohia Park on Tuesday and the gang-rape of a tuition teacher in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday.

