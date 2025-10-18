Delhi Metro Train Timings Revised For Diwali 2025: Check Details

Delhi Metro Diwali Timings 2025: With Delhi's roads experiencing significant traffic jams in the lead-up to Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday (Oct 18) announced its revised train timings. The metro train services, which usually start at 6 AM on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines on Sundays, will commence at 7 AM on the eve of Diwali, i.e October 19.

"On the eve of Diwali, Metro Train Services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey Lines, which usually begin at 07:00 AM on Sunday, will begin at 06:00 AM," DMRC said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, on Monday (Oct 20), the day of the festival, the metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day, but the last trains will depart from the terminal stations, including the Airport Express Line (AEL), at 10 PM.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 20th October, 2025 (Monday) will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including the Airport Express Line. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines."

When Is Diwali 2025?

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Kartik Amavasya tithi begins in the afternoon of October 20 and ends in the evening of October 21. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja falls during the evening Pradosh period, making October 20 the main day for Diwali celebrations.

According to religious beliefs, it was on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and ending his 14-year exile. To celebrate his arrival, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the entire city with lamps, marking the beginning of the festival of lights.