'Divine Experience': PM Modi Offers Prayers At Patna Sahib Gurdwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Patna Sahib gurdwara here on Sunday evening and termed it as a "divine experience."

Accompanied by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, PM Modi reached Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib wearing an orange turban and offered prayers.

PM Modi also had darshan of the holy 'Jore Sahib', the footwear of Guru Gobind Singh and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur, which were brought in a ceremonial procession from Delhi to Patna Sahib gurdwara on Sunday.

He also collected prasad from the gurdwara counter and greeted devotees as they shouted 'Jo boley so nihal'.

"It was a very divine experience to pray at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib this evening. The noble teachings of the Sikh Gurus motivate the entire humankind," PM Modi said in a post on X.

At the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, had Darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji. They have come to Patna after the divine Guru Charan Yatra, in which people from all walks of life joined. Urging people to come to Patna and take… pic.twitter.com/iXlPoE6CCw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

He said that the Patna Sahib gurdwara has a very close association with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose courage and commitment to justice are greatly inspiring.

The prime minister said he also had darshan of the holy 'Jore Sahib' of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

"They have come to Patna after the divine Guru Charan Yatra, in which people from all walks of life joined. Urging people to come to Patna and take their Darshan," PM Modi said.

The 'Jore Sahib' was in the custody of the family of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for over 300 years and handed over to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee recently.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place at the Patna Sahib gurdwara in view of the prime minister's visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed election rallies for NDA nominees in Arrah and Nawada. He visited the gurdwara after leading a massive roadshow in Patna.

Raking up the riots that broke out in the wake of the assassination of the then PM Indira Gandhi, PM Modi said at the Arrah rally, "It was around the same time of the year in 1984, on November 1-2, when Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Those who were guilty are being promoted by the party (Congress). The party has been unapologetic about the carnage." Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib is one of the five Sikh takhats. The construction of the shrine was commissioned by then Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)